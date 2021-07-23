Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

BRY stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $445.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Berry by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

