Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 323,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

