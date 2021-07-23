Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

