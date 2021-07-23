Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCR. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,632,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

