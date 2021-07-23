Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€20.90” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.32 ($20.38).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

