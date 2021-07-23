Berenberg Bank Increases Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 550

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 533 ($6.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,749.80. The company has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

