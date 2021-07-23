Berenberg Bank Cuts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 930

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

EZJ opened at GBX 826.20 ($10.79) on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,912.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Bond

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.