Berenberg Bank Cuts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 930

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

EZJ opened at GBX 826.20 ($10.79) on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,912.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.77.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

