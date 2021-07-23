Belt Finance Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.91 or 0.00030514 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $45.69 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00143390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,492.67 or 1.00067628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,611,117 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

