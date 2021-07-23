BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $306.00 and last traded at $306.52. Approximately 1,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 187,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.39.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,876 shares of company stock worth $29,530,110. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BeiGene by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 171.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

