Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BC8. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR BC8 opened at €170.00 ($200.00) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a one year low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.55. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.