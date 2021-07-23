BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.23. BCE shares last traded at C$61.71, with a volume of 2,385,357 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.99%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

