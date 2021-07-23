BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. 131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $199.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

