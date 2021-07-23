Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.