Barclays PLC Takes $266,000 Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,618,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,998,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

