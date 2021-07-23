Barclays PLC Purchases 3,593 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 159.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Metropolitan Bank worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCB opened at $65.58 on Friday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

