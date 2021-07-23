Barclays PLC Invests $253,000 in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,554,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

CASA opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

