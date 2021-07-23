Barclays PLC Has $262,000 Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,552,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $478.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of MVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

