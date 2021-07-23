Barclays PLC Grows Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Professional worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Professional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Professional in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $85,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,468 shares of company stock valued at $593,651. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Professional currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.72 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Professional had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

