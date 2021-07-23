Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 31 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 31 price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 29.92.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

