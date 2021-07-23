Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 14,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,578. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

