Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 752,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial upgraded Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

