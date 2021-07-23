Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

BY stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.65.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

