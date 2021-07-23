Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.39% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 296,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,010 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

ACRE opened at $14.90 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $700.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

