Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $31,000 Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.43 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

