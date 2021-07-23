Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $758.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

