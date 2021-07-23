Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.