Bank of America Downgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Neutral

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMRC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

AMRC opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

