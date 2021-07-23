Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.01. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.