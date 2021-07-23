Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

NYSE:CIB opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,618,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

