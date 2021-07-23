Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €3.39 ($3.99).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

