Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

BANC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.55 million, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

