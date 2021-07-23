Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.26. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,595. The firm has a market cap of $871.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

