Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 121,329 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,329 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in argenx were worth $135,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 395.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,922. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.23. argenx SE has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.51.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.