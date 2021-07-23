Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,985 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.95% of Cohen & Steers worth $155,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 48.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 150.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

CNS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 2,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,709. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 77.22%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

