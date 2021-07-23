Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,482 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.78% of SBA Communications worth $237,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,944. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.63 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $337.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.18.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

