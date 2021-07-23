Bamco Inc. NY Buys 91,129 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $323,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,799,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.03. The company had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.44. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

