Baker BROS. Advisors LP Sells 150,420 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,420 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $35,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair set a $56.77 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. 717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,711. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

