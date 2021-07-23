Baker BROS. Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,088 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 4.28% of Gamida Cell worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,238 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth $2,447,000.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 84,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,390. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.