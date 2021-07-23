Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $438.67 Million Stake in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,123,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Prelude Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $438,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. 102,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,666. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

