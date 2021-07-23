Baker BROS. Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,047,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,561,606 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,425. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

