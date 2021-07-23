Baker BROS. Advisors LP Acquires 1,165,000 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.3% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 6.93% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $74,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

RYTM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.71. 1,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,437. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $989.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.