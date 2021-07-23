BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAESY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

BAESY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

