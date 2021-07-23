Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.44. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €132.60 ($156.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €119.67.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

