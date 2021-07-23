B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.90

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 267276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.64.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Insiders sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 in the last three months.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

