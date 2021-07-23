AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

AZZ stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

