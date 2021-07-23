Azuki Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,775.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $30,775.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00101127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00140440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.91 or 1.00334743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

