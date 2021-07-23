Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

