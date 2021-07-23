AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 46,779 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

AXS remained flat at $$48.91 during trading on Friday. 2,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,503. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

