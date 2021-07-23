Avangrid, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

