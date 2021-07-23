AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.10. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$46.36, with a volume of 77,904 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACQ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

